Rs 7 crore for tourism: MLA Bharath Shetty

Mangaluru

MLA Dr Bharath Shetty said that the government has set side seven crore rupees for promoting tourism in the state. He added that the government plans to develop picturesque locations situated near the beaches as tourist spots as Karnataka also has beautiful beaches like Goa and Kerala states.

Shetty said that there are plans to develop beaches at Tannirbavi and Sasihithlu but lamented that the projects are facing problems because of paucity of enough land. “The government will draw up integrated plans to promote tourism by taking steps to address such issues,” he stated.

Shetty was speaking after handing over Karavali Gaurava awards at the valedictory function of Beach Utsav that was organized at Panambur beach for the last three days on the occasion of Karavali Utsav.

The ‘Karavali Gaurava’ award was conferred on renowned journalist and programme presenter, Manohar Prasad. Thanking the district administration for conferring this honour, Prasad said that he has received several awards in his professional life but said he was extremely happy that he was chosen for this award by the district administration.

Deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district Sindhu B Rupesh, additional deputy commissioner M G Roopa, city corporation commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanadi, Mangaluru Urban Development Authority commissioner Srikanth Rao, range forest officer, Sridhar, Karnataka Sahitya Parishad district president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, president of working journalists union Srinivas Nayak Indaje and others were present. Rajendra Kalbavi presented the programme.