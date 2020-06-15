SPORTSTOP NEWS

Ronaldo gave Juventus a lot: Giorgio Chiellini

June 15, 2020
Juventus‘ Giorgio Chiellini said he is lucky to have Cristiano Ronaldo as his teammate, adding that the Portuguese has given a lot to the club.
“Unfortunately he scored a lot against us. Luckily he’s now a teammate of mine,” Chiellini said on Instagram.
“He’s on another level, you can see it and I think it’s fair to admit that. He gave Juve a lot. When you have such a champion it’s a shame if you don’t make the most of him,” he added.
Ronaldo made a move to Juventus in 2018 from Real Madrid.
Chiellini also hailed Gianluigi Buffon saying that the 42-year-old has ‘taught me a lot’.
“He’s an older brother. In the last 15 years he’s the person I have seen most on earth,” Chiellini said.
“He’s a person who always manages to bring out the right words in decisive moments to change the fate of a season. He’s a splendid person who has taught me a lot. We are different but as he was able to come up with words in the decisive moments,” he added.

