Ronaldo equals Messi’s Champions League record as Juventus defeats Ferencvaros

Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo produced yet another scintillating performance as he guided Juventus to a victory over Ferencvaros in the Champions League here.

Ronaldo scored one goal in the match to bring up his 70th home goal in the Champions League, a record haul he now shares with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

During the clash, it was Ferencvaros who scored the opening goal, with Myrto Uzuni finding the net in the 19th minute. However, the lead did not last long as Ronaldo’s strike in the 35th minute levelled the scores.

Both sides then gave each other a tough competition, restricting one another from taking lead. Alvaro Morata then managed to score a goal in the 90+2nd minute as Juventus claimed a 2-1 win. Also, Juventus ensured qualification to the Round of 16 in the Champions League with this victory.

Juventus will now be back in action on November 28 when they take on Benevento in Serie A.