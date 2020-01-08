Rocky Bhai gets birthday wishes, delivers KGF 2 dialogue for fans

From stunning fireworks, a massive cake to gigantic cutout, Yash‘s birthday celebration was most certainly a night to remember for his fans and the star himself. Fans gathered in large numbers shouting “Rocky Rocky” slogans as they waited for their favourite star to make an appearance as the clock inched towards midnight.

The actor and his wife arrived amidst huge cheer and Yash took the opportunity to thank his fans who came at the venue. The star also cut a huge cake weighing 5000 kg as Radhika watched. Not just this actor also was seen reciting a few lines from his hit film K.G.F. At the birthday event, Yash delivered a dialogue from KGF 2 and the crowd cheered listening to it.

Another special gift Yash got for his birthday was a small cute cake prepared by Radhika Pandit and Baby Ayra. The video of them preparing cake for Yash has been getting likes all over.

The team had planned to release a teaser for Yash’s birthday but as the shooting schedule got extended, the team decided to release second look poster. Fans were a bit disappointed with the team’s decision but now the director of KGF, Prashanth Neel had released the second look of Yash from KGF 2 and fans are showing overwhelming love towards the actor and team.

Audience and fans have already seen Yash’s magic in KGF 1, and now it’s the turn of KGF 2. In the second look poster, Yash is carrying a hammer in his hand with an aggressive look. The poster was shared by Prashanth Neel on his twitter account. The poster has already become viral on social media. However, various stars from across country are wishing a happy birthday to Rocking Star and wishing him good luck for KGF 2.