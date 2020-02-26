Roca Bets Big on Customer Experience; inaugurates Display Studio in Karnataka

FirstLaufen-Roca-Parryware Studio in Bengaluru presents innovations in bathroom concepts and excellent products

Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd. (RBPPL), India’s leading manufacturer of bathroom products, has inaugurated Karnataka’s first display studio inBengaluru to capitalize on the evolving bathroom market. The company is focused on strengthening brand’s presence in Karnataka and the exclusive brand studio launch is a step in the direction. Mr. KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd. inaugurated the studio in the presence of prominent architects, interior designers, trade partners, and developers.

Spread across an area of 4,400 sq. ft., this would be company’s seventh display studio in country after Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kochi, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Chennai.With an aim of being a one-stop solution for all bathroom needs, the display studio will showcase a wide array of bath fixtures by three leading power brands of RBPPL – Laufenfrom Switzerland the world’s prominent luxury brand, Roca, world’s popular super-premium designer brand, and Parryware, India’s most popular and trusted bathroom brand.

Commenting on the inauguration of the display studio, Mr. Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd, said, “We are delighted to launch our first display studio in one of our key markets -Bengaluru that has contributed to the success of our brands. With the growing disposable income and aspirations of individuals in urban cities, customers are opting for more upmarket bathroom fixture resonating individual’s style. This store exhibits the finest collections from Swiss major Laufen and World’s No. 1 brand Roca’s futuristic products and intelligent device. The luxury designs from Parryware is also on play for customers, architects, designers and our trade partners. Addition of seventh display studio in India fortifies our commitment for the market, showcasing the vast array of products offered by our company – RBPPL- across brands and price segment.”

The display studio will displayan array of products and offerings including faucets, bathtubs, basins, WCs, showers, kitchen sinks, and bathroom furniture among others. It will add as an experience center for architects, dealer partners, designers and customers. This display studio will also have training sessions for channel partners and plumbing contractors.Given the affluent living standard and increased spending capacity, consumers in this region have a higher preference for premium bathroom products that are high on technology and functionality. With Roca’s endeavor to expand its network and provide impeccable shop floor experience to the customers.

In India, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd consists of five brands – Armani Roca, Laufen, Roca, Parrywareand JohnsonPedder under its umbrella – each offering a unique bathroom range and catering to different segments of the society.

About Laufen

Laufen Bathrooms is a Swiss company specializing in premium bathroom solutions.The company was established in 1892 and is headquartered and located in Laufennear Basel. Today Laufen Bathrooms operateseight manufacturing sites in Central Europe (Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Poland) with 2500 employees and sales offices in 44 countries.

It boasts collaborations with important partners such as design companies Kartell and Alessi and internationally renowned designers Marcel Wanders, Patricia Urquiola, Konstantin Grcic, Ludovica+RobertoPalomba, Stefano Giovannoni, Toan Nguyen, Andreas Dimitriadis and Peter Wirz.

Since 1999, Laufen is the premium global brand of the family-owned Roca Group. The Roca Groupemploys more than 24,000 people and has 82 production sites in 19 countries.

Laufen has invented the popular wall hung series of water closets and also is the pioneer is designing water saving closets.

About Roca

“Roca is a company engaged in the design, production and commercialization of products for the bathroom space, as well as ceramic floor and wall tiles for architecture, building and interior design. Its origins date from 1917, when the Roca family started building their first production plant in Gavà(Barcelona). In the centenary of its establishment, the company employs over 22,600 workers and has 78 production plants, with presence in more than 170 markets in the five continents.

About Parryware

Parryware, India’s leading manufacturer of bathroom products is the flagship brand in the portfolio of Roca India. Roca Group is 1.8 billion euros Spanish giant and is a world leader in bathroom space. The expertise and revolutionary R&D technology of Roca and the customer trust of Parryware proved to be a potent force to strengthen market share in India. Originated from EID Parry, Parryware has a strong legacy of more than 60 years and is among the pioneering brands in India.

Parryware has introduced game-changing bathroom solutions and progressive technology in India. The brand has refreshed itself with ‘Always in fashion’ positioning to further reiterate its commitment of offering contemporary and unique designs including colors, trendy shapes, advanced technology that matches the imagination and lifestyle of the young, discerning Indian customer. Parryware introduced for the first time in India a complete bathroom customer care support during mid 1990s and has since built a strong service network across 30 cities in India. Parryware products are manufactured in 8 factories across India and is present through a strong distribution network of 7800+ dealers and retailers in the Indian market.