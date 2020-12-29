Robert Downey Jr remembers Stan Lee on birth anniversary

“Are you Tony Stank?” asked Robert Downey Jr as he fondly remembered Marvel legend Stan Lee on his birth anniversary.

December 28th would have marked the legend’s 98th birthday and RDJ couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate that by sharing what became their last shared scene together. The picture made for one epic throwback post that was taken on the sets of ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

Stan, who famously made cameos in all the Marvel movies thus far, except ‘Avengers: Endgame’, featured as a deliveryman who drops off Steve Rogers, aka Captain America’s parcel to Tony after their big clash.

“#HappyBirthday Stan We miss you…,” Robert went on to caption the photo.

Meanwhile, Lee’s handle also shared a post to remember the star. “Today we celebrate what would have been Stan’s 98th birthday. Stan meant so much to his fans around the world – and his fans meant a lot to him, too. To honor the occasion, we’d like to fill this post with wonderful memories of The Man. Please feel free to share your favorite Stan moments below, and thank you for continuing to commemorate his legacy with us. Excelsior!”

Lee passed away on November 12, 2018, of complications from a stroke.