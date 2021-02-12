Roberrt: Trailer of the film to be released on Feb 16th

Actor Darshan’s 44th birthday is going to be extra special as the makers of ‘Roberrt’ have decided on releasing the film’s trailer on the day. As announced yesterday (February 11th), the trailer of the film – both Kannada and Telugu versions – will be released on the 16th of February.

‘Roberrt’ is surely one of the biggest releases of this year in Kannada Cinema and the recent revisions in the cinema hall occupancy rates will surely help the film at the box-office. However, all’s been not smooth as far as the release is concerned. As many would already be aware, the Telugu version of ‘Roberrt’ has faced potential delays in its release after the Telugu Film Chamber had advised the makers to push the release date by a week or two. After much deliberation and internal discussions, the Telugu version of the film got the much-needed nod from the Telugu Film Chamber and the film will release in both languages on the 11th of March.

The film’s principal cast includes Jagapathi Babu – who’s look in the film was unveiled earlier today – along with Asha Bhat, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Devaraj, P. Ravi Shankar, and Vinnod Prabhakar. Arjun Janya has composed the film’s music while Sudhakar S. Raj has served as its cinematographer. Dhonikishore is the film’s editor.