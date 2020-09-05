Roberrt team wishes HBD to Asha Bhat through poster

You haven’t arrived in the Kannada film industry until you have something big being announced on your birthday. For former Miss Supranational winner and actress Asha Bhat, this seems to be no big deal. After an announcement poster on her birthday last year that she would be the leading lady of the Darshan starrer Roberrt, this year has seen the team sharing a poster that reveals her first look in the film exclusively on her birthday.

The actress said that she was thrilled that the team chose to surprise her with this special poster and fans of Darshan and the film also ensured that the hashtag #RoberrtQueen was trending. The film team has remained extremely quiet about the role of the actress or the plot of the film, and each poster till now has only given slight hints about what the film could possibly be until now.

Asha, who is in Mumbai said, “I don’t have any big plans for the birthday this year. The pandemic is alarming and this has kept me at home majorly. I might have two of my close friends over for dinner in the night, and that is about as much of the low key celebrations that I will have for my birthday this year. I am waiting to be in Bengaluru for the release of Roberrt and see how the fans and film lovers respond to it. I have my fingers crossed and hope that this will be sooner than we all hope for.”