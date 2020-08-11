Rivers cause havoc with people’s lives

Mangaluru

Heavy rain that has been hitting Dakshina Kannada district since a week has thrown the people’s lives out of gear. Rivers Netravati, Kumaradhara and Falguni are flowing at danger level and water has entered many houses. A number of families which were under serious threat due to floods have been evacuated and relocated at safer places. Many people have been provided with accommodation in the care centres opened in school buildings.

As the ghat region too received heavy rainfall during this period, water gushed into low-lying areas, houses, shops and agricultural fields. Many trees and electric poles got uprooted in both urban and rural areas. In some cases, trees which fell across the roads created traffic snarls.

Sea waves acquired menacing proportions in places like Ullal, Someshwar-Uchila, Panambur, Baikampady and several other seashores. Waves have been hitting the walls of houses located near the sea. Several houses have been damaged.

About 15 families in Jappinamogaru and Attavar were shifted to the building of Arya Maratha Sangha there. Water level near Kallapu also poses danger and people in the area have been told to vacate their houses. Preparations are on to open a care centre at Someshwar. Mangaluru tahsildar Guruprasad, said that care centres will be opened at six places for the present.

The reverse osmosis-based freshwater plant of MRPL at Tannirbavi was facing danger after sea water gushed into the facility. Over 15 families living in the area have been shifted to Kulur school. Fifteen persons from near Kulur have been accommodated in Angaragundi, Baikampady.

Teams of volunteers have been helping the district administration, police department, fire brigade, home guards and divers in handling the situation. In the district as a whole, 3,420 people belonging to 859 families have been relocated to safer places including houses of relatives.

Red alert has been issued in Kasargod district. Tejaswini, Chandragiri and Chaitravahini rivers are in full flow. Hilly areas are facing the threat of landslides.

The district administration has asked people living near the sea to be careful and not to enter the sea. Still, some youngsters are engaging in foolhardy adventures, the people point out.