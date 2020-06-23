Ritu Varma prefers to fall in love and get married

Ritu Varma became an overnight star after delivering the romantic movie PelliChoopulu in which she shared the screen space with the young and happening actor Vijay Deverakonda. PelliChoopulu girl is eagerly waiting for the shootings to resume post the lockdown. Recently Ritu Varma interacted with media and opened up about her wedding plan.

When Ritu Varma was asked if she will have a love marriage or an arranged one, to which she said,” I prefer to fall in love and get married. My parents are eagerly waiting for my marriage. But I have sought some more time. I have no idea about my marriage at the moment.” Ritu Varma concluded it by saying that she is currently single.

On the work front, Ritu Varma has a handful of exciting projects which are in different stages of production. She was last seen in romantic thriller KanuluKanulanuDochayante. The Tamil version of this film is going to re-release in France soon.

Ritu Varma will also be seen sharing the screen space with Natural Star Nani in Tuck Jagadish under the direction of Shiva Nirvana, which also has Aishwarya Rajesh and JagapathiBabu in crucial roles. She is also the part of untitled movie with Sharwanand.