Ritika Singh talks about negative comments on social media

Ritika Singh, who won the hearts of many Kollywood fans with her performance in ‘Irudhi Suttru’, is someone who always speaks her mind. Now, she has taken to her Instagram page to share a post-workout video of herself. Yes, she often shares her workout and post-workout videos and pics to inspire her fans and followers on social media to sweat it out and keep themselves fit and healthy. But this time, she wants to make a different point and send across a message with the video she has shared. In the video, she talks about negative comments people type in, pointing flaws on one’s natural look when someone posts videos and pics without doing any touchup to cover the blemishes on face.

In the video, she starts by talking about a great kickboxing session she just finished and says she feels great. And she sounds so confident that she says she’s proud of herself for she’s at her absolute best these days when it comes to kickboxing. Then, she says she has decided to make this video to talk about negative comments on social media when someone shares raw, unfiltered, unedited videos on their social media pages. She asks why someone has to comment about pimples on my face. She adds, “Do you think we don’t know that we have pimples? Do you think we can’t see the blemishes on our faces? Of course, we can. But still we choose to ignore them and we choose to be our real selves on social media. And I think that is applause worthy. Some of the comments are really hurtful” She tells people to stop making such negative comments on social media.

On the work front, Ritika was last seen in ‘Oh My Kadavule’ and it got great response from Kollywood movie buffs. Next, she will be seen in Arun Vijay’s ‘Boxer’ and Aravind Swamy’s ‘Vanangamudi’.