Rishi begins shooting for his first film since the pandemic

He was one of the busiest actors before the onset of the pandemic. Since the forced break, Rishi had decided to take it slow as far as committing to new films went. Since shoots resumed, he has only done a cameo in a serial. This Monday, he began shooting for his first new film since the onset of the pandemic. Rishi, we hear, has joined the cast of the upcoming as-yet-untitled project that has segments by five filmmakers, namely Yogaraj Bhat, Shashank, KM Chaitanya, Jayathirtha and Pawan Kumar.

“I am back on a film set after a long time and it feels great. Although I have been in talks with the team for a while, I committed to it only a few days ago. I play a cop in this project and will primarily feature in the portions being directed by Jayathirtha, while I might be seen in portions of other filmmakers too,” he adds.

Rishi says that he is pretty thrilled to be a part of this film as it is not the usual anthology film. “While the project will see stories directed by five prominent filmmakers, it will not be presented like an anthology where each tale follows the other. This film will instead see stories overlap and some characters be a part of tales being told by multiple directors,” he says, adding that the filmmakers are looking at finishing the film by January.