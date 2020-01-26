SPORTSTOP NEWS

Rishabh Pant has to silence his critics himself: Kapil Dev

IBC News Bureau January 26, 2020
Chennai

In recent times, Rishabh Pant has drawn a lot of flak for his inconsistency in the field, however, former India skipper Kapil Dev feels no one but Pant himself can silence his critics.

Speaking at a promotional event here on Saturday, the legendary India all-rounder said: “He (Pant) is very talented and he cannot blame anybody. He has to look after his own career. The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong.”

“When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong. The players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them or give them a rest,” India’s first World Cup-winning captain added while answering a question on Pant.

KL Rahul has proved his efficiency both with the bat and gloves and has surged ahead of the Delhi batsman. (IANS)

