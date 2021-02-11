Rishab Shetty’s Hero to hit screens on March 5

Actor-director Rishab Shetty finally made the big reveal regarding his project – Hero. Rishab toook to hso social media age to share the news with his fans and followers about the much anticipated film’s release date. “ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಅಶೋಕವನ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟಿಗೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತ…*ಹೀರೋ*ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 5ಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿತ್ರಮಂದಿರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯಿರಲಿ. We are extremely happy to announce that our film #hero_thefilm releasing on 5th of March in your nearest theatres! Thank you for your love and support (sic)” Posted Rishab along with a poster of the film which has Rishab smiling at the camera with a bashed face and holding a gun, while his lead actress Ganavi Laxman standing behind him with a gun.

The film’s poster and the post caught his fans and followers attention who wished the actor all the best. The film’s trailer did garner a lot of intrigue amongst movie-goers. Rishab, who has marked his presence as a director, took to full-fledged acting with Bell Bottom, and this will be his second outing as a lead actor. He plays the role of a hairstylist here. The film’s music has been composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath and M Bharath Raj marks his debut as a director in the film.