Rishab Shetty, Ganavi Laxman team up for thriller comedy

Rishab Shetty and Magalu Janaki fame Ganavi Laxman have teamed up for an untitled thriller comedy, the shoot for which has been completed in Chikamagalur. The team, which started shooting in July in the hill town, recently did the kumbalkayi ceremony, signifying the wrapping up of the film. “The team was minimal and everyone had quarantined themselves ahead of the shoot and will continue to do so after wrapping up the film,” says a source close to the team. The film, directed by a long-time associate of Rishab, also stars Pramod Shetty and Ugramm Manju, among others. “The film was shot entirely in the hills, forests and estates of Chikamagalur. All precautions were adhered to during the shoot and the setting was such that social distancing from regular crowds became effortless,” adds the source. Interestingly enough, Rishab has completed an acting assignment, even as his own directorial Rudraprayag has been put on hold. Since Anant Nag plays a major character in the film, Rishab has to make sure it is safe for the veteran to venture out and shoot before planning the shoot. In the meantime, Rishab is currently committed to a film called Hari Kathe Alla Giri Kathe, to be directed by Giri Krishna, one of his long-time associates, which is a character-driven movie. This film is slated to be shot in and around Bengaluru. That apart, the actor-director will also be seen as the title character in the biopic of famed underworld don Amar Alva. That film, though, will take some more time to take off.