‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ lyricist Yogesh Gaur passes away at 77

Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, 77, who penned the famous Kahin door jab din dhal jaaye and Zindagi kaisi hai paheli from the 1971 film Anand, passed away on Friday. Known by his first name in film circles, Yogesh was a prominent lyricist in ’70s Hindi cinema and gave some of his best songs in the middle-of-the-road films of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. His lyrics have survived the test of time by staying fresh in the memory of music lovers.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her grief over the death of Gaur. “I am deeply saddened. He wrote so many heart-warming songs and I have sung many written by him. He was a calm and composed man,” Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter.

Writer-lyricist Varun Grover said, “Alvida Yogesh saab. Writer of so many gems. He always managed to find the sweet spot between simplicity and depth.” Born in Lucknow, Gaur moved to Mumbai in search of work at the age of 16. His breakout film was Mukherjee’s Anand and his last release was Sssshhh… (2003).