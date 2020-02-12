ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Richa Chadha to play a ‘tough’ character in her next

IBC News Bureau February 12, 2020
After a powerful performance in ‘Panga’, Richa Chadha has now announced her much awaited next. The actress is headlining Subhash Kapoor’s ‘Madam Chief Minister’ for which she shot in Lucknow all through November and December in a straight start to finish 40-day schedule.

Subhash has created an anecdotal political drama and owing to his prior experience in the field, it was a crackling script that immediately drew Richa in.

He had been working on the script for many years and Richa was an obvious choice given that she is amongst the few well-articulated, politically and socially aware actresses today. Last year, her film triggered a nationwide conversation on rape laws and Section 375 in her film ‘Section 375’, which was directed by Ajay Bahl. The actress always believed that more stories need to be told about women in leadership roles and is delighted to be about her part in ‘Madam Chief Minister ‘

Richa says, “Happy to announce that our labour of love ‘Madam Chief Minister’ has been announced. My toughest part yet, am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with particularly witty Subhash Sir and with the splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla.”

The film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Shubhrajyoti, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla and is slated for July 17 release.

