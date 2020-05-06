Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker Express Shock Over The #BoysLockerRoom Controversy

The ‘Bois Locker Room’ controversy has taken the country by storm. Leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising teenage school students from Delhi has shocked people to the core. Many of the boys in the group were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning gang rapes.

Bollywood celebs like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and Chandan Roy Sanyal have spoken out about the issue. Richa tweeted: This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly,I reckon.

Swara Bhasker, too, spoke about the toxic masculinity that still runs rampant in the country. She tweeted: #boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’ .. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal wrote, “15-year-old School Boys from distinguished Delhi schools talk about raping the girls in their own class. Shocked to the core!!”

Amyra Dastur emphasised that a line had been crossed. She tweeted: These are people’s daughters & sisters. I understand being young & trying to act cool but there’s a line which has been crossed. girls are afraid & traumatised. threatening rape is a crime & shud b treated as such no matter how old the boys are! #EnoughIsEnough #boislockerroom

Dastur wrote in another tweet, “The boys don’t need sex education. They need to be educated about equality, consent & DECENCY! Education about what RAPE actually is & a new perspective on girls & women! This isn’t about Sex Ed, it’s about a superiority & misogynistic chain of thought that needs to be broken.”

According to sources, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has detained a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi in connection with the Instagram chat group. Twenty two other boys have also have been identified.