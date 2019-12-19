Richa Chadha on Fukrey 3: ‘I really want to get reunited with them’

Actress Richa Chadha, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday, is currently basking in the glory of her latest digital series Inside Edge 2. The 10 episodic series was the first big digital series to hit the Indian digital platforms in 2017. Two years later when the diaspora of the digital format has completely changed, the makers brought back the second season of the show earlier in December. Chadha plays a primary character, Zarina in the series. A Bollywood actress witnessing a downhill in her career, Zarina became a manipulative grey character in the second season of the show based on spot-fixing. “She is naïve, vulnerable and often stupid in season one and in season two she wants power and she is ambitious,” Chadha reveals as she reprises the character.

The result of the first season didn’t add much pressure to Richa, something the actress divulges in an exclusive conversation. “I didn’t take any responsibility (for the second season) because I know the makers have gone to the drawing board and made the show better in qualitative department. So I didn’t want to take pressure because I don’t perform well under pressure. I think it’s a myth. I don’t think anybody performs well under pressure. So I (just) wanted to do my part,” Chadha adds.

Right from the first season, many say that Zarina’s character is based on Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who owns an IPL team. With the second season, the conjectures didn’t cease as Zarina’s character took a 180 degree turn. Many drew parallels to Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s stint in the Indian Premier League with Zarina’s character. Richa however, does not feel that her character is modelled on the actresses. “I disagree,” she points out, “I think the only thing that’s common is that the character and the actresses both own a cricket team. (And) That’s the starting point. And this is a fictional potboiler show. I don’t think the motive behind the show is to make anyone skeptical about the game.”

Usually, it is said that the second season of hit shows don’t perform well (take Sacred Games 2 for instance). However, Chadha has no fear of the curse of the second season. “I’m not scared of most things in life. Period,” she shares, “Who knows it outside Twitter, the curse of the second season? There is no curse. The only curse, I believe is when you get complacent and perform badly as an actor.”

Richa also shares that she is nonchalant when it comes to the results of her movie. Are you attached to the results of your films? Ask this to the Gangs of Wasseypur actress and she replies, “No, not anymore.” She further explains, “Because then I’ll go mental. The kind of films I do most of them are not relying on box office success. Most of my characters are awkward, the stories are offbeat. (So) If I become attached to box office success or award successes, then I’ll go mental. I’m not interested (in that).”

Towards the end of the conversation, we probe Richa about the third installment of her sleeper hit Fukrey. The speculations about the third part going on floors spread like wildfire recently. Chadha who plays Bholi Punjaban in the franchise, confesses she is unaware of it. However, she is itching to get back to her favourite team. “My director put a cryptic post. So I don’t know what he is thinking or what is in his mind. But I really want to get reunited with my Fukrey team. These are my favourite bunch of boys. Together they are so much fun. Fukrey is also special to me because there’s Ali and we finally started seeing each other. I love being part of that team.”

“There’s no official confirmation. They’ll only call us when they would need our dates,” she concludes.