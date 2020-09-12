Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul names in NCB interrogation

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken a tragic turn with the emergence of drug angle from Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted WhatsApp chats. Soon, the Narcotics Control Bureau began an investigation and arrested Rhea, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Dipesh Sawant and a few drug peddlers in connection with the drug angle linked to Sushant’s death.

In the latest development in the drug-related angle, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed before the central probe agency that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant’s friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra consumed narcotics substance.

Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018. According to sources, Rhea in her confession told NCB that Sara had accompanied Sushant Singh Rajput and other friends to Thailand. It is to be noted that Rhea, while speaking to a news channel, had stated that Sushant used to live his life like a king-size and had spent Rs 70 lakh on an all-‘boys’ trip to Thailand. Earlier this month, Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip had claimed that Sushant and Sara were in love with each other during the ‘Kedarnath’ shoot.

Earlier, sources claimed that during her interrogation with the NCB, Rhea had revealed a few names of Bollywood celebrities who consume and procure drugs. As many 15 B-Towners are now on NCB radar, and it has been learned that they belong to the B-category of actors.

Sources claimed that Rhea told the agency that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. There are also reports that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations. Rhea, in her statement to NCB, had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant and also handling the finances.