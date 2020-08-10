Rhea moves fresh plea in SC, says media trial unfair

New Delhi: In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the late actor’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, complaining that the media was unfairly holding a trial and pronouncing her guilty.

She also urged the top court to ensure that she is not be made a scapegoat of political agenda in the wake of the Bihar elections scheduled later this year.

For the reasons set out hereinabove, it is submitted that the transfer of investigation to the CBI by the Bihar Police is illegal, the plea said. However, the petitioner reiterated that she had no objection if the court referred the matter to the CBI and even if the CBI propbes the matter, the jurisdiction will still be with the courts in Mumbai, and not in Patna.

Rhea argued that actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma too had committed suicide like Sushant in the last 30 days, but there was not even a whisper in the media about these two cases.