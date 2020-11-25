RGV’s Ladki song ‘Challenging the Male’ to be released on Nov 27

National Award winning director Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is known for making b*ld movies. Now Officer helmer RGV has shifted his focus to the long delayed project ‘Enter The Girl Dragon’ starring Pooja Bhalekar. Promoted as India’s First Martial Arts Film, the posters of action thriller has managed to strike the right chord with the netizens.

According to the latest buzz, Enter the Girl Dragon starring Pooja Bhalekar revolves around the love triangle between the female lead, her boyfriend and her inspiration towards martial arts. Now as a part of promotional activities, RGV release the song teaser from the film Ladki. The teaser song has no song but it is loaded with vulgarity. It is the sensual show of Pooja Bhalekar.

According to RGV, the full video song Ladki will be released on 27th November. One of the netizen say: Luckiest person in the world is RGV’s camera man. Teja says: Only Indian director do like this Is R. G. V. Tanvir says: When a Porn Director get a chance to make social action drama.

Abhimanyu Singh will be seen playing the role of an antagonist, Rajpal Yadav is seen in an interesting role. The sources say that Pooja Bhalekar underwent rigorous training in martial arts to play the titular role. This film Enter The Girl Dragon’ has been among the news for many years.