RGV launches Kabza’s theme poster for Uppi’s birthday

For filmmaker R Chandru, his next directorial, which he is also producing under his Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises banner – Kabza – is his most ambitious project till date. The film, which has Real Star Upendra in the lead, is about the life and times of an underworld don who ruled over south India, a subject that Chandru says has no direct bearing on any real-life person, but only takes inspiration from. Given the subject and the scale at which he is making the film, the filmmaker also decided to make it as a seven-language project. “We are shooting Kabza in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, and will dub it in four other languages, including Hindi. Before the pandemic, we had shot for 50-55 days and finished 40% of the talkie portions. Since we are doing each shot three times, we will need at least 75 days to complete the film,” says Chandru, who is looking at resuming shoot soon, as he has work on various sets going on in different parts of Bengaluru.

Today being his leading man’s birthday, Chandru has planned the release of a special theme poster to give Upendra’s fans an idea of what is in store. “It is not like a regular motion poster and will encapsulate all that I am trying to say with this film,” he explains. And he got renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to do the honours and launch the theme poster. “Kabza is a film that is on a totally different level as far as Sandalwood is concerned and I am making it for a pan-India audience, so, it made sense to have someone like RGV release it, as it will get audiences in other states also take note. He has been a well-wisher and it is our pleasure to have him present this theme poster,” Chandru signs off.