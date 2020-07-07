RGV introducing Apsara Rani

Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is utilizing this lockdown time in making the movies and earning the money. RGV is one filmmaker who has never stopped introducing new talent to the film industry over the past three decades and now he is introducing a beautiful actress Apsara Rani. RGV took to his Twitter and posted teh pics of Apsara Rani.

Apsara Rani hails from Odisha and grew up in Dehradun. She is currently living in Hyderabad. According to RGV, she is an excellent dancer and actress. According to the latest update, Apsara Rani is making her acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma’ upcoming film, Thriller. The film Thriller is a follow up to the recently released Climax and Naked. RGV always loves to encourage new talent.

Apsara Rani-starrer Thriller is also going to be screened on RGV World Theater soon. A day before the announcement, Apsara Rani debuted on Twitter and said, “Starting off with my new official platforms. Would always be loved to reach out you all staying screen ready.”

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma, last week announced 12 ‘o’ Clock, a horror film starring MithunChakraborthy, Makrand Deshpande, ManavKaul, DilipTahil, Ali Azhgar, Ashish Vidyardhi and Krishna Gautam in the main roles.