RGV comments on Apsari Rani’s private parts

It is known news that sensational film maker Ram Gopal Varma introduced a new girl named Apsara Rani with his film Thriller. Before the release of the film, Apsara become an internet sensation after RGV posted a few photographs of her on his social media accounts.

Recently RGV took to his Twitter and shared a video in which he was seen doing dumbbell exercise and flaunting his biceps. Apsara Rani said, “Sir ji tussi bahut strong ho. And I must say really nice biceps. You are a true motivation.”

RGV replied to Apsara Rani, “Thank you but Forget my biceps being nice , I must say your exposed every square inch of each and every part of your body is fantastic and I can’t even imagine how much more fantastic your clothes covered parts are.”

Now everyone is shocked with the dirty reply of Ram Gopal Varma. Netizens are slamming Ram Gopal Varma for his cheap comments.

Apsara Rani’ real name is Anketa and she changed her name to Apsara Rani after Ram Gopal Varma’ recommendation. She is one of the actress who doesn’t shy away from giving some bold performances on-screen. However, Thriller is not the first film of Apsara. She has already worked in a few Telugu movies.