RGUHS will support students if parent dies

In a major step towards students’ welfare, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is rolling out an insurance plan for all its students that will cover hospitalisation, accident or trauma.

As per the academic assurance plan, approved by the syndicate, a student can avail the benefit if the breadwinner of the family dies and he/she is unable to continue studies. RGUHS will pay fees for the current year and the rest of the duration. In case the student is studying in a private quota seat, RGUHS will pay the tuition fees prescribed for a government seat in a private college. Students have to submit the death certificate of the breadwinner.

A corpus fund of Rs 20 crore will be invested as per the university norms, and the interest will be used to meet this expense.

The same mode will be used for students’ insurance scheme for which interest from another Rs 20-crore corpus fund will be used.

“Instead of paying premium, which will be difficult for the university to bear, we thought it will be better to give a fixed amount to help students who has to undergo hospitalisation for an illness or accident. We intend to keep a slab for specific illnesses,” said RGUHS vice-chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand.

“This is the 25th year of the university and we wanted to roll out schemes that will benefit students. These schemes will ensure that their studies are not affected because of their personal trauma,” the VC added.

In the age group of 18-35, there are usually no major illness. Instead, the cases of accidents are likely to be more. The proposal is to keep a cap of Rs 50,000 per year as insurance, explained HJ Jaikrishna, chairman of the syndicate sub-committee formed to formulate guidelines for the welfare schemes.

The university has around 2 lakh students studying in 900 colleges across the state.