Retired cop accused of purposefully running over dog, caught on CCTV

A retired sub-inspector has been accused of intentionally running over a stray dog near his house at Doddakammanahalli in Hulimavu, South Bengaluru, on Sunday. Police added that the retired police personnel, Nageshaiah, was in the car with his son when he spotted the stray dog sleeping on the street while driving home in a Maruti Swift. However, instead of stopping, the car ran over the dog.

She then added the canine is in critical condition, has been put on medication and needs assistance in breathing.

It isn’t yet clear as to who was behind the wheel when the accident happened as there were two persons in the car as seen in the video: Nageshaiah and his son. In his defence, Nageshaiah, summoned for enquiry, said they did not intentionally run over the dog and that they thought he could pass it by. He further added that it was his son who was driving the car at the time of the incident.

“The video clearly shows him reversing the car to run over the dog again. The dog is in a critical state and fighting for its life. He has shown arrogance and domination without any respect for life or law because of his professional position. We need strict action against the accused and justice for the loving animal that he attempted to murder in cold blood,” a statement by the Citizens for Animal Birth Control, Bangalore based advocacy group, read. The organisation works closely with Bengaluru district’s civic body BBMP, and expressed gratitude for BBMP’s assistance in filing a case and getting treatment for the stray dog.

An investigating officer said that necessary action would be taken against the retired cop.

Nageshaiah retired 10 years ago after serving at Hulimavu traffic and other police stations in the city.