Residents clear menace, announces fine of Rs 5k

With people from the neighbourhood dumping garbage next to their house, a gynaecologist’s family from south Bengaluru hit upon a novel idea to fight the menace.

They cleaned up the place and kept a few idols of gods at the spot. But realised that the fear of gods may not deter the littering neighbours, they installed a public address system and announced that those dirtying the place would be fined Rs 5,000.

On Friday, gynaecologist Dr Kavitha Rani’s family residing near 5th Main of Kempegowda Nagar, off Bull Temple Road, got a truckload of muck dumped next to their compound wall cleared. The same day they also kept some idols at the spot.

Fine threat

Soon after, Mahadevamma, who works as a cook with the family, was given a megaphone to make a public announcement that dumping garbage at the spot would attract Rs 5,000 penalty.

“I sit there for two hours in the morning and in the evening to make an announcement. That’s the time people walk in with dustbins and bags to throw garbage,” said Mahadevamma.

“We hope the menace stops with this,” said Dr Kavitha. She said the local BBMP health inspector helped them clear the black spot and was supportive of the initiative. The area has been wearing a clean look since Friday.