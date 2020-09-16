Reporters to carry COVID -Ve report before entering the Assembly on Sept 21

Bengaluru

As you are aware, the 7th Session of the 15th Karnataka Legislative Assembly will commence from September 21. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Assembly Secretariat has taken lot of precautions to ensure the safety of not merely the Hon’ble Members of the House, but also all other stake-holders including officers deputed for duty and representatives of the Media, during the session.

Reporters of Electronic and Print Media, who have Media Passes and are assigned for covering the proceedings at the session, are requested to undergo RT-PCR Test, on or after September 18.

The Media Persons are at liberty to undergo RT-PCR Test, any Government Hospital or a Government Medical Institution.

The Assembly Secretariat has also organised a Special Camp for Media Persons for RT-PCR Test, who possess Media Pass, issued by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, and are assigned to cover the Assembly Proceedings by their respective Media Institutions, on Saturday on September 19 from 10-00 A M and 4-00 P M at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

If the test result is NEGATIVE, then only the Media Persons are allowed to the precincts of the Assembly in the Second Floor to cover the proceedings.

The Members of the Media may kindly note that they should come along with their Media Passes issued by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and a Certificate, stating Covid-19 Test Result NEGATIVE, which is mandatory, to cover the proceedings at the Session.