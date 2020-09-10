Reopening of theatres, Drug mafia: Shivanna, Yash meets CM BSY

Playing safe over Kannada actors’ arrest in an alleged drug trafficking case, Kannada film superstar Shivarajkumar and Yash of “Rocky Bhai” fame on Wednesday appealed to both the Centre and the state government to act tough on the drug mafia.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting with Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa here, Shivarajkumar said, “It is really surprising to learn about some of our colleagues indulging in such unlawful activities. We really cannot speak on their behalf, as I have never come across any such incident in my life till now. Let the law take its own course.”

He added that as a common man, he wants both the Centre and the state government to act tough on the drug mafia existing in the state and in the country.

Shivarajkumar is the son of yesteryear Kannada thespian late Rajkumar. He is also the son-in-law of late former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa and has been actively involved with filmmaking for the last four decades.

Yash told the media that the menace of drugs does not exist in Sandalwood alone, but it is all pervasive.

“This is one of the deadliest menaces that has costed many young lives across the world, not just in the film world. The film world is just a small part of this big universe. I appeal to the media to highlight this in the right perspective and not indulge in witch-hunting or paint the entire Sandalwood as filled with drug addicts. That is not right,” he said.

Yash also asserted that youngsters should not spoil their lives by taking drugs.

“We should look up to our parents, who have toiled hard to raise us to this level. As the father of a toddler, I can feel that now. Even as parents, we become so sensitive at times that when our child steps on a small stone or stumbles, we do feel that pain.

“I am sure every parent feels the same way. So after becoming adults, youngsters should not feel that they have become independent. They need to respect their parents and live for their sake,” he signed off.