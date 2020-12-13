Renowned Sanksrit scholar Bannanje Govindacharya passes away at 85

Udupi

Renowned Sanskrit scholar VidyavachaspatiBannanje Govindacharya passed away at his residence in Ambalpady here on Sunday due to age related illness.

Govindacharya was a recipient of Padma Shree award, which was conferred on him in 2009.

He was a great speaker and propagator of Madhwa ideology. He was also the spiritual guru of Sandalwood legend Dr Vishnuvardhan.

He was well-versed in Veda Bhashya, Upanishad Bhashya, Mahabharata, Puranas, and Ramayana, he has written commentaries on Veda Suktas, Upanishads, ShataRudriya, Brahma Sutra Bhashya, and Gita Bhashya. He leaves behind a rich legacy of around 4000 pages of Sanskrit Vyakhyana to his name with 50 odd books and around 150 books, including those in other languages.

Govindacharya has translated several texts from Sanskrit to Kannada. Some of them are ‘Bana Bhattana Kadambari’, a translation of Bana Bhatta’s novel, Kalidasa’s ‘Shakuntala’, ‘Shudraka’sMrichakatika’ as ‘AaveyaManninaAtadaBandi’, which won the Sahitya Akademi’s award for translation in 2001, and Bhavabhuti’s ‘Uttaramacharita’.

He also wrote dialogues for three Kannada movies on Madhwacharya, Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya.

Govindacharya had also translated several historical novels to Kannada. He also wrote notes on the chapters of Hindu text Upanishad. Among his short commentries in Sanskrit are ‘Anandamala’ of Shri TrivikramaryaDasa, ‘Vayu Stuti’ of Shri TrivikramaPandita and ‘Vishnu Stuti’ of Shri TrivikramaPandita.

Hailing from Bannanje here, Govindacharya was born in 1936. He was one of the greatest experts on Madhva philosophy and was best known for his pravachanas which are very popular among Tuluvas and Kannadigas all over the world.

He was the brand ambassador of India in World Conference on Religion and Peace held in Princeton, USA in 1979.Govindacharya’s younger son Vijayabhushana Acharya passed away on December 2 following illness.