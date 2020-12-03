Rename Lady Hill Circle after Sri Narayana Guru: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

Mangaluru

Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on December 2, demanded that the Lady Hill circle be renamed “Brahmashri Sri Narayana Guru Circle”.

Speaking at a presser at Hotel Goldfinch on Wednesday, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Executive Committee member Dharmendra said, “Our old demand to rename Lady Hill circle as Brahmashri Sri Narayana Guru Circle has not yet been met. Even though the erstwhile Congress-led MCC had opposed the renaming of the circle, the current BJP-led Mangaluru City Corporation members have not taken any interest the same.”

The BJP, which came to power through Hindus votes, should immediately act and rename the Lady Hill Circle, he said, warning that the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha will rename the circle in an alternate way if their demand is not met. “We will also hold a mega protest soon after Gram Panchayat elections demanding the renaming of the circle,” he added.

Commenting on the provocative graffiti that popped up in two instances in the city, he said that this is a threat to the security of the country. “It is also the failure of the BJP’s administration and it is clear that party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement over winning 90 per cent of the gram panchayats has paved the way for several doubts,” he said.

“During the Vidhana Sabha elections, several Hindu youths lost their lives due to communal violence and there is no doubt that the BJP is involved in polarization politics by creating communal tension and disharmony,” Dharmendra aded

Responding to the government’s intention to introduce a law to ban cow-slaughter, he called for strict punishment and demanded that the accused be booked under the section 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the IPC.

District Working President Kamalaksha Polalli, District Organising Secretary Kamalaksha M, State Working President Rajesh Pavitran, convener of the Bantwal Vidhan Sabha constituency Pramod Swami, and others were present.