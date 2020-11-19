Remember her as beloved grandma: Rahul on Indira

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal here and later tweeted about remembering her as his beloved grandmother.

“Tributes to an efficient and embodiment of strength Prime Minister. The whole nation still gives examples of her leadership, but I remember her as my beloved grandmother. The lessons she taught keep inspiring me,” he tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “Humble tributes to the first woman PM of the nation Smt Indira Gandhi ji on her birth anniversary. She dedicated her entire life to the service of the nation. Her values, decisive leadership and supreme sacrifice can never be forgotten. Indira ji’s life remains an inspiration.”

Scores of Congress leaders across the country also paid their tributes.

Maha CM, Sharad Pawar pay tributes

Politicians from Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar, paid tributes to former prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary on Thursday.

Born on November 19, 1917, Gandhi, the country’s first woman prime minister, served in the office from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

Thackeray garlanded a portrait of Gandhi at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra and administered the pledge of national integrity to the attendees, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

His deputy Ajit Pawar also paid tributes to Gandhi at a separate event held in the Mantralaya (state secretariat) here.

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar hailed Gandhi for giving the country a “strong leadership” and implementing public welfare decisions.

“Her contribution in the countrys development due to her political skills and bold decision-making capability will always be remembered,” he tweeted.

Maharashtra minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat lauded Gandhi for giving India a “place of honour” in world politics with her strong and courageous leadership.

He also praised Gandhi for sacrificing her life for the unity and integrity of the country.