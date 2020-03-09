Regina Cassandra six nights with Chiranjeevi

Young actress Regina Cassandra is on the board to shake a leg for special song in Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming film Acharya, which is progressing at the rapid speed in the direction of Koratala Siva, who is popular for making social message oriented films. Regina Cassandra had shot with Megastar Chiranjeevi for six nights. The actress is very happy as she got the opportunity to work with Chiranjeevi in his 152nd film, which is being bankrolled by Mega Power Star Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela productions.

Recently during the media interaction, Regina Cassandra talked about her special song in Acharya and said, “The special song in Chiranjeevi starrer will be the first and the last in my career.” She added that she had always believed in trying out different things as an actress.

Evaru fame Regina Cassandra added, “When I received a call from the makers of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, to be part of special song in the film, it was a no-brainer decision from me to come on board.” She further said, “I love to dance, and if it’s opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi sir.”

Regina Cassandra added that she doesn’t want to label it as an item number, but as a celebration song.