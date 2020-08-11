Regaining fitness level is my main focus: Dipa Karmakar

AGARTALA

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar is ‘very happy’ to be able to resume her training and said her main focus is to regain the fitness she had before the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“I am very happy that gyms have reopened. I want to thank the State government and the Central government and also the Tripura Sports Council because they gave us the opportunity to train,” Karmakar told ANI.

“Gymnastics is a kind of sport for which you cannot miss training for even a week. But during the coronavirus lockdown, I did online coaching to maintain my fitness. I am trying to regain my form,” she added.

The coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll on sports across the globe. Due to the ongoing pandemic, even the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed until next year. Now, the event will take place from July 23 to August 8, next year.

Karmakar is confident that things will get back to normal.

“Coronavirus impacted sports a lot and even Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. But I am sure things will get back to normal,” she said.