Reba Monica John stars opposite Dhananjaya in her next Kannada film

Mollywood import Reba Monica John first stepped into Kannada cinema with the upcoming Rishi starrer SakalakalaVallabha that she shot for in Mysuru. Her next, as it turns out, brings her back to the city. The actress is currently shooting in Mysuru for the Dhananjaya-starrer RatnanPrapancha, her first film since the pandemic-induced lockdown. “Although, I shot for a few advertisements during the lockdown, facing a camera for films is a completely different experience. In a sense, it was scary as I had this weird feeling that I may have forgotten acting. Also, I was a little anxious owing to the pandemic. But the team rallied around me and put me at ease. I am glad that I am back to acting with a Kannada movie,” says Reba.

As for her role in the RohitPadaki directorial, she adds, “I play aninquisitivefreelance journalist called Mayuriwho loves writing. She is keen onexploring different stories in society that portray human emotions. There is a lot of depth to mycharacter, but I can’t reveal more at this stage.”

Besides RatnanPrapancha, for which she will head to Gadag and Hubballi as well, Reba also has to wind up her portions for the Tamil film FIR.