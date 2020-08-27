Reba John joins team Rathnan Prapancha

There was a lot of excitement when Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj launched their first production, Rathnan Prapancha. The film brings together Dayavittu Gamanisi director Rohith Padaki and Sandalwood’s Special Star Dhananjaya for the first time. The film is a journey of Rathnakara, played by Dhananjaya, and it deals with his special bond with his mother. The filmmakers today have revealed that they have narrowed down on their leading lady for the project. Malayalam actress Reba John will be seen acting alongside Dhananjaya in the film. The film has a strong technical team that includes Shreesha Kuduvalli helming the camera along with B Ajaneesh Loknath on board as the music director for the film. Karthik, Yogi and Dhananjaya announced this new development by taking to their social media pages and sharing a special poster that welcomed Reba to their team.

Incidentally, this is not Reba’s first Kannada film. She has already acted alongside Rishi in the VIP remake Sakalakala Vallabha, which has been delayed and is ready for release. She also has acted with Rishi in another film, we hear, which has been helmed by a debutant filmmaker.

Reba, who has acted in Tamil and Malayalam films has been seen in some big projects like Bigil.

With Reba joining this team, we are curious to see who else will be a part of the cast of this film that has already created a lot of excitement and anticipation among fans.