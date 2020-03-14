Realtor, 3 others killed in car collision

A realtor and three others were killed when the car in which he was returning after celebrating his fiancee’s birthday in KR Pet jumped the median and collided with another car coming in the opposite direction. This happened near Nelamangala on the Bengaluru-Pune highway on Friday.

Shivakumar alias Shivu, 27, of Kudligi in Ballari, and his friend Kiran Kumar, 24, of KR Pet were returning to the city in a rental Maruti Dzire car when its driver, Sachin, dozed off at the wheel near Yentaganahalli junction around 8am. The car jumped the median and hit a Maruti Eeco coming in the opposite direction.

The Eeco car was heading towards Madikeri with a family of four from Hebbal-Kempapura in Bengaluru. The impact of the collision was so severe that Shivakumar, Kiran Kumar and Rashmi Ramakrishna, 50, and her mother-in-law Kaveramma, 80, who were in the Maruti Eeco, died instantly.

“Rashmi’s husband Ramakrishna and daughter Nishita were shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. while Sachin is in Nelamangala government hospital,” police said.

Following the accident, traffic on the national highway was disrupted for over one hour. A crane from Nelamangala was used to lift the mangled cars from the road and clear the traffic.

Shivakumar was engaged to a girl in KR Pet on February 28. Sachin, the Dzire driver, said Shivakumar and Kiran had come to Bengaluru on Thursday morning. By evening, they called Sachin saying they wanted to go to KR Pet immediately and hired his vehicle.

Since Shivakumar was busy, the trio could leave the city only at 10pm and reached KR Pet at 1am. The trio left KR Pet four hours later. Sachin told police he was tired and dozed off near Yentaganahalli junction resulting in the accident.