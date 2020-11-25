Real Madrid ready, can’t wait for the match: Zidane ahead of clash against Inter Milan

Milan

Ahead of the clash against Inter Milan, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said his side is ready and cannot wait for the match to get underway.

“We’re doing fine. We’re ready, we know just how important the game is and we can’t wait for the match to come around. We’re ready, we’ve got our final training session now and it’s time to focus on tomorrow’s game,” the club’s official website quoted Zidane as saying.

Zidane stressed that a victory is the only outcome he is aiming for as his club “always go out to win”.

“We always go out to win. You can’t go looking to draw or lose the game. We don’t know how things are going to work out tomorrow night, the only thing I can say is that the important thing is to give your all out on the pitch. We always go out to win,” he said.

“It isn’t a risky game. It’s an important match and it’s an opportunity for us to put in a good performance because every passing game is more like a cup final,” Zidane added.

Real Madrid will take on Inter Milan in the Champions League on Thursday.