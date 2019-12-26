SPORTSTOP NEWS

Real Kashmir defeat Chennai City

IBC News Bureau December 26, 2019
Srinagar: Taking advantage of the home conditions, Real Kashmir on Thursday scored their first victory of the ongoing I League season with a 2-1 defeat of the defending champion Chennai City.

Danish Farooq (22nd minute) and Ivory’s Bazie Armand (27th) scored for the winners while Syed Suhail Pasha was the lone scorer for the visitors as he found the net in the 48th minute.

 

Real Kashmir had drawn their away matches against Kolkata giants East Bengal and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) of Imphal before taking on the Holders.

