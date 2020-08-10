Ready to tackle any eventuality: Shettar

Dharwad

All precautionary measures have been taken to tackle mishaps due to heavy rain and floods in the district, said district minister Jagadish Shettar.

After viewing the mock life-saving drill by the NDRF team at Benni halla near Yamanur in Navalgund taluk on Sunday, the minister said the administration is well equipped to tackle any eventuality.

The district has witnessed heavy rain in the past three days. Huge damage has been caused to crops and houses, particularly in Navalgund taluk. Steps are being taken to pay compensation to the affected families, he said.

A contingent of NDRF will be camping at Navalgund to take up rescue operations at short notice in the event of any emergency. Local youths will assist the NDRF, Shettar said. A comprehensive plan to avoid flooding in Benni halla and Tuppari halla is being prepared by MLAs Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Amrut Desai, said Shettar.

Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil and other officials were present.

Shettar visits Bogur

Shettar also visited Bogur village in Dharwad taluk and consoled the family members of a minor girl who committed suicide after allegedly being raped by a man.

The minister assured the parents of the girl that the police will ensure justice by getting the accused convicted. Basheer, the accused has been arrested under the Pocso Act and is in jail. The minister handed over Rs 50,000 from his personal account to the bereaved family.

Shepherd stuck on island

resued by NDRF team

A shepherd, who was stuck in an island in Krishna river next to Narayanpur reservoir in Shorapur taluk in Yadagiri district, was rescued by the NDRF team on Sunday.

Shepherd Topanna Rathod, a resident of IB tanda, had gone to Melinagaddi island by crossing the river four days ago to graze his sheep. On the same day, water was released into the river from the reservoir. As the river went on swelling, Topanna was stuck in the island along with his herd of 230 sheep and a dog. Shorapur MLA Rajugowda learnt about the incident and he son Manikanthagowda confirmed it by using the drone camera.

A 16-member NDRF team rushed to the island. They brought the shepherd and the dog back in a special boat. It is said that the sheep are safe in the island. Topanna said he survived the four days by drinking sheep’s milk.