Ready to start shooting for ‘Love Mocktail 2’, says Krishna

After the positive result that Krishna received with his directorial debut, Love Mocktail, he is now looking to take forward his success with a sequel.

The director-actor, who wants to continue the on-screen romantic journey, is all geared up to start shooting for Love Mocktail 2. Krishna, who has worked out the story for the sequel, is now busy penning the film’s dialogues.

“I am ready to start the shooting for Love Mocktail 2,” says Krishna, who is just waiting for the lockdown to ease and the required permission to be granted to begin the project.

“I will be starting with the crucial portions, which require me to wear a new get-up,” he says.

Love Mocktail featured Milana Nagaraj and Amrutha Iyengar as female leads. Krishna has retained certain characters, like Vijay played by Abhilash, Sushma played by Kushi Achar and Adi, which was portrayed by himself.

However, he wants to keep the rest of the roles under suspense. “Love Mocktail sequel will feature a new heroine, and the hunt is on,” he says.

The first part was jointly produced by Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, and the duo will be bankrolling the sequel too. It will have music composed by Raghu Dixit, and cinematography and editing by Sri CrazyMindz.

Krishna will also simultaneously shoot for Nagashekar’s directorial, Srikrishna@gmail.com. The film, produced by Sandesh Nagaraj, has Jassie Gift’s music while cinematography is by Satya Hegde. Krishna to be part of another romantic drama directed by Deepak UrsLooks like Krishna is set with his projects for 2020.

While he already has Love Mocktail sequel and Srikrishna@gmail.com in hand, he has got another project in his kitty. Amulya’s brother Deepak Urs, who made his directorial debut with Manasology, will be helming his second project starring Krishna. “This will be yet another romantic drama for me,” says Krishna, who is giving preference to romcoms, since he thinks it’s a subject that viewers enjoy watching.

“The story is ready and currently director Chethan Kumar is writing the dialogues for the film. I will start shooting for this film only by November or December,” he says.