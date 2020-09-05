RBI puts start-ups in priority sector basket, expands lending categories

NEW DELHI

Start-ups, small and marginal farmers and weaker sections will now get the priority sector tag. To ensure better credit penetration, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday revised its Priority Sector Lending (PSL) rules to include credit to start-ups (up to Rs 50 crore), loans to farmers for installation of solar power plants and loans for setting up compressed biogas plants.

That apart, the targets prescribed for small and marginal farmers and weaker sections will be increased in a phased manner. Also, loan limits for renewable energy have been doubled under the revised norms.

To address the regional skew, the central bank has put in place an incentive framework for banks under which higher weightage will be assigned for incremental priority sector credit in specified districts. So far, the RBI has identified 184 districts with low PSL credit flow and 205 districts with high PSL credit.

Experts hailed the decision, calling it a policy enabler. “We believe that this is an ideal example of policy federalism adopted by the RBI in promoting financial and social inclusion in line with the Central government’s agenda of providing financial inclusion to backward districts in the country. Finally, there could be some more policy options to further improve lending under PSL, in areas of education, housing, export credit and financial inclusion,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser of State Bank of India.

The inclusion of start-ups will reduce their cost of capital by allowing them better access to bank credit and lower start-ups’ reliance on equity funding for growth. Bank loans up to Rs30 crore to borrowers for purposes like solar-based power generators, biomass-based power generators, wind mills, micro-hydel plants and for non-conventional energy based public utilities, will be eligible for priority sector classification.For individual households, the loan limit will be Rs 10 lakh per borrower, the RBI said.