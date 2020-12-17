Ravichandran starrer Kannadiga gets a U/A certificate from censor board

The periodic drama Kannadiga, which completed shooting within a span of one and half months, has received a U/A certificate. The film has Ravichandran, Paavana, Jamie Alter, Jayasree and Balaji Manohar in lead roles.

The makers are planning to release the movie in February or March. According to director Giriraj B M, “The film which has garnered the interest of film aficionados across the world, will be screened at several film festivals. There is a little bit of VFX work which will be complete by this month.” The project is produced by N S Rajkumar.

Kannadiga traces the journey of Reverend Ferdinand Kitel, known for producing the first Kannada-English dictionary, in Karnataka. Jamie Alter plays the role of Kitel in his Kannada debut. Ravichandran is seen in the role of a scholar called Gunabhadra, who belongs to a family which preserves the Kannada language and heritage since generations. Paavana will be seen in the role of Sankammabe, as the wife of Ravichandra. Producer Rockline Venkatesh will also be seen in a pivotal role. The shoot of the movie happened majorly in Shivamogga and Chikamgaluru. Ravi Basrur has composed the music.