Ravi Teja begins dubbing for his cop drama Krack

Set to release on Sankranthi, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer mass entertainer titled Krack has already wrapped up shooting and is in the post-production stage. On Tuesday, Ravi Teja started dubbing for the film that will hit the screens on January 14. The entire team is eagerly waiting to see how the film will fare at the box-office in the new normal.

Sharing a picture of him in the dubbing studio, the Kick actor announced that the trailer of the film will be out on January 1. He wrote, “Let’s double up the New Year fun! #KrackTrailer on Jan 1st 2021”

The actor is said to essay the role of a cop from Ongole town in Andhra Pradesh while Shruthi Haasan will be the female lead in the film. Though the film was set for a release in May, the coronavirus led to a delay in shooting. This is Ravi Teja’s third collaboration with the director Gopichand Malineni after blockbusters like Don Seenu and Balupu. The film, which has already garnered quite a lot of attention with immense response for Ravi Teja’s massy look in the poster and teaser, is said to be based on true incidents in Telugu states.

Recently, the first look of Ravi Teja’s 67th film Khiladi’s was also released. The film will see him in a dual role with Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as his co-stars. Ramesh Varma of Rakshasudu fame will be directing the film.