Ravi Katapady dresses up as dragon’s role to spread COVID awareness

Udupi

Ravi Katapady, a philanthropist, has been taking over the role of different well-known and interesting figures on Sri Krishna Janmashtami day every year. This year he has brought another interesting character before the people of the city. He has been roaming around the city by turning himself into a dragon (giant) with elaborate costumes. His theme this year is to spread awareness about coronavirus.

Ravi is a mason by profession. However, he vibes for the problems faced by the people. Every year, he has been in the habit of presenting himself in different costumes on Ashtami day, moving around the city as well as Kaup, Katapady and Malpe to collect donations from the people. The money so collected and distributed among the children from poor families, whose names are decided in advance, who are terminally ill to get treated.

But because of coronavirus, problems have arisen for all the activities. This time, the district administration did not permit him to undertake this activity supported by social concern. Therefore, he would be creating awareness about COVID at different places.

Ravi’s costumes have been created by Dhanraj, Dharesh and Akshay led by artist Ajay Pitrodiy. The costume has cost Ravi about Rs 40,000.