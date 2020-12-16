RaveenaTandon crosses 5 million followers on Instagram

RaveenaTandon is very active on social media. She stays in touch with her fans by sharing pictures daily on Instagram. Fans are all hearts for her photos and videos and they can’t get enough of her. Recently, she shared a special post as the star crossed 5 million followers on Instagram.

The actress shared a series of happy videos to thank her fans for their love and support. The post was captioned as, ”And we grow.. #instafamily slowly, organically but stronger and surely. Later, she posted another wear from Manali. In the motion video, we can see the star having fun in the snow. ”That’s called Jumping in joy!!! #5M love you all”, she wrote.

The actress was in Himachal to shoot for an online project there. She posted pictures and videos on her Instagram handle very often to give us a glimpse of stunning beauty that surrounds her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen next in the ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which also stars South sensation Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel.