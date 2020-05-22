Raveena Tandon remembers ‘Upendra’ days

Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to make her comeback to the Kannada film industry with KGF Chapter 2. She joins an already star-studded cast that is frontlined by Yash and also has Sanjay Dutt. This will be her return to the Kannada industry after several years. Raveena has been part of a cult film like Upendra and she’s also all praise for the film and her team – led by filmmaker and actor Upendra. Since Sandalwood’s Real Star has been trending along with Shivarajkumar and their film Om this week, we take a look at how Raveena has always admired the way Upendra thought about films.

In a previous interview with us, Raveena had said, “Upendra was a film, which had a story that was much ahead of its times. And the movie was a phenomenal success. The concept, thinking and vision behind the project were such that it easily qualified as new-age cinema. Similar is the case with KGF. When Prashanth narrated parts of the sequel to me, it already felt phenomenal. When a film offers something challenging, it always makes the cut for me.”