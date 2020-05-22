ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS
Raveena Tandon remembers ‘Upendra’ days
Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to make her comeback to the Kannada film industry with KGF Chapter 2. She joins an already star-studded cast that is frontlined by Yash and also has Sanjay Dutt. This will be her return to the Kannada industry after several years. Raveena has been part of a cult film like Upendra and she’s also all praise for the film and her team – led by filmmaker and actor Upendra. Since Sandalwood’s Real Star has been trending along with Shivarajkumar and their film Om this week, we take a look at how Raveena has always admired the way Upendra thought about films.
In a previous interview with us, Raveena had said, “Upendra was a film, which had a story that was much ahead of its times. And the movie was a phenomenal success. The concept, thinking and vision behind the project were such that it easily qualified as new-age cinema. Similar is the case with KGF. When Prashanth narrated parts of the sequel to me, it already felt phenomenal. When a film offers something challenging, it always makes the cut for me.”