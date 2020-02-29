Raveena Tandon finishes KGF 2 shoot

Raveena Tandon will be sharing screen space with Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt in their upcoming film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. The film has been the talk of the town since the announcement. A few days back, Raveena had shared a picture of her with the clapboard of the film as she resumed the shoot on the sets.

And on Thursday, Raveena posted a picture with the crew of the film as it was a wrap for her! She captioned the post, “And it’s a wrap! #kgfchapter2 #homewardbound”

Reportedly, the actress is playing the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. The film will also mark the comeback of Raveena to Kannada cinema after the gap of two decades.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is one of the most awaited films of the year. The first installment received a huge response from the audience in the south as well as other regions.