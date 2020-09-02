Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Narayana Murthy bestowed lifetime achievement awards by WDA first edition

New Delhi

In a first-of-its-kind virtual summit, World Digital Awards announced its first edition awardees in India, ratified by the premier accrediting agency in the world, IAA on September 1st.

Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, and NR Narayana Murthy have conferred the Lifetime Achievement Awards, whereas Special Recognition Awards were conferred for immense contribution in their fields – Eminent Psychologist Dr Jawahar Surisetti for social good through education; Debjani Ghosh (President Nasscom) for Tech; Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna for Humanitarian aid; Actor Sonu Sood for excellent social service during a pandemic; Vijay Shekhar Sharma of PayTM for promoting entrepreneurship; Ritesh Agrawal of OYO for entrepreneurial excellence and Ashok Kataria for excellence in the infrastructure domain.

On September 1st, the World Digital Awards first edition in India announced from 11 am onwards on all social media platforms with one awardee being announced every ten minutes.

The ratification of these awards was done after a rigorous process. There were Lifetime Awards, Special Recognition, and then category-specific awards for Education, Healthcare, and Startups. The rigorous process took a period of 45 days after which the list of 38 awardees was finalized.

These awards were announced online and marked the beginning of a new era in digital awards with an eclectic mix of industry stalwarts, real-life heroes, and entrepreneurs. World Digital Awards announced its next edition of awards in December; the dates of which will be announced soon.

WDA Lifetime Achievement Awards: 1. Ratan Tata – Chairman Emeritus, TATA Sons

2. NR Narayana Murthy – Chairman Emeritus, Infosys

3. Mukesh Ambani – CMD, Reliance Industries Limited

4. Anand Mahindra – Chairman, Mahindra Group

WDA Special Recognition Awards: 1. Dr Jawahar Surisetti – Eminent Psychologist for the education of disadvantaged

2. Chef Vikas Khanna – Michelin Star Chef for humanitarian aid

3. Sonu Sood – Bollywood Actor for positive social impact during COVID

4. Vijay Shekhar Sharma – PayTM for promoting entrepreneurship

5. Debjani Ghosh – President NASSCOM for promoting technology

6. Ritesh Agrawal – OYO for entrepreneurial excellence

7. Ashok M Katariya – Chairman Ashoka Buildcon for infrastructure development

WDA Education Awards: (Not in any order) 1. Prof Sugata Mitra – Professor, Newcastle University

2. Ashoka University

3. Velammal Educational Trust

4. Roshni Nadar Malhotra – Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation

5. Harappa Education

6. Prof V Ramgopal Rao – Director IIT Delhi

7. Prof SB Mujumdar – Chancellor, Symbiosis International University

8. Dr Jagdish Gandhi – Founder Manager, CMS

9. Ronnie Screwvala – Chairman UPGRAD

10. Prof Achyut Samanta – Founder, KIIT University

WDA Healthcare Awards (Not in any order) 1. Mohandas Pai – Group Advisor, Manipal Group

2. Dr Devi Shetty – Founder, Narayana Health

3. Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw – CMD Biocon

4. Dr Balram Bhargava – DG, ICMR

5. Dr Harsh Vardhan – Chair, WHO Executive Board

6. Dr Randeep Guleria – Director AIIMS Delhi

7. Cure.fit

8. Medlife